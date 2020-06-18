A nearly 1,700 piece exhibit at the Washington Pavilion is making history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new exhibit at the Washington Pavilion is looking to show important history, but could it also inspire our future?

The Washington Pavilion has been the home to a number of exhibits, but their latest is their most historic yet.

“You might find a work from 1540 next to a work that was created in 1975,” Curator at the Visual Arts Center Cody Henrichs said.

During the Pavilion’s closure due to COVID-19, Henrichs spent time organizing 1,691 original works that the Pavilion’s collected over the years. But he’s not taking on all of the credit as this collection started all the way back in the 1960’s by the Civic Fine Arts Association.

“The collection started then with a group of strong-minded intelligent women thinking, ‘How can we preserve South Dakota, our history,’ moving all the way forward to what we are right now, which is a massive organization that’s put together a 70 year effort of preserving art,” Henrichs said.

The exhibit is called ‘Judith to Another End.’ It takes up the four main gallery’s of the Pavilion’s third floor. Showcasing pieces from famous artists like Andy Warhol to some that are more contemporary.

“The relationship is stronger than the year of creation,” Henrichs said.

Henrichs says he organized works not chronologically, but by for having similar themes.

“Creation.. expression… it’s so very human that we could span something from 1740 to something made today and see that human expression is as aliquant and relatable over 100 years, if not, thousands,” Henrichs said.

Picturing a world where the beauty of the past can maybe inspire the future.

“Culture and creativity are essential to making our world better. So, during this time when everything seems a little tumultuous, a little crazy, I’m offering something that’s a little peaceful, thoughtful, and an opportunity to enhance who you are and enhance your community,” Henrichs said.

Henrichs says that this is a once in a lifetime exhibit. Once it ends on October 5th, chances are they won’t get to put it up again. You can visit the Washington Pavilion’s website for more information.