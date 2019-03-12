A Museum With All The Materials

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Museum of Visual Materials is a unique place in Downtown Sioux Falls.

It's not only one of the most environmentally friendly buildings in town, but it's also the home for many activities for those looking for something to do.

One of it's specialties is being a place for children to learn, play, create and celebrate.

Located near the heart of downtown, the Museum of Visual Materials looks to be a center point for people to come together.

"I think it's a great place for the community to come together and get out of the house and play with other kids. Meet with different families, play with different toys and meet new people," Anna Hudelson said.

"It's one of their favorite places, actually, to come. I have two boys and two girls, and they just have a variety of things so their interests are different, and they kind of split up and do their own thing and have a blast," Jackie Johnson said.

The kids have a chance to play around, do arts and crafts. But they aren't the only ones learning something new.

"It benefits me, just as a parent that way so I can see that, 'Oh, maybe I need to work with this child on this or that child on that,' or, 'Oh, I think they're doing better than I thought they were doing,'" Johnson said.

Brining out the brightness in kids, while also being a bright spot downtown.

"I think that it is a great atmosphere. There's so much to do downtown, it's a great building; we're a LEED platinum green building," Hudelson said.

"Most definitely. It's a really good place, the kids love it, and every time I say, 'It's time to go,' they kind of get mad at me," Johnson said.

If you'd like to know more about the museum and the many activities it has to offer you can click right here.