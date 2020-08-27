A mural with an intent to uplift

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – On Bella Vous Lingerie a large mural is being painted. The spray painted creation is over 55 inches in size.

“It’s a crazy time in the world, obviously, so I think art is something that speaks to everyone in a different way. It’s kind of like a parable or a story, you don’t have to give specific examples and things you’re trying to get across. You can just put a general feeling out there for people and when they feel it they just feel better,” artist Robbie Jelsma said.

That feeling is why Rebecca Johnson wanted to bring some art to the side of her boutique, Bella Vous Lingerie.

“We had some tornado damage last September and had to do some work to the building to begin with. And I needed a break from politics and pandemic and wanted to look at something pretty, so that’s kind of how this all started,” Johnson, the owner of Bella Vous Lingerie, said.

The man behind the mural, Robbie Jelsma, started spray painting the 41st and Western building last weekend.

“It’s a boutique type of a store so I wanted more of an abstract, feminine feel, if you will. Floral and nature have always kind of been my thing,” Jelsma said.

Jelsma is a tattoo artist out of Springfield, South Dakota. He says he likes the freedom that comes with art, whether it’s on skin or a wall.

“It was something that, you know, just like tattooing, was more frowned upon in earlier generations and now it’s become, you know, if you can turn it into art and express yourself that way, you know, people can support you if you’re doing what you love. It’s a lot of freedom and something new everyday,” Jelsma said.

Johnson hopes the mural can be uplifting for anyone visiting her store or even just driving by.

“I want it to invoke thought. I want people to be happy when they look at it. I just want, I just want people to be able to appreciate the art and the beauty of it,” Johnson said.

Jelsma says he hopes to finish the mural this weekend. He does tattoos, murals and more through his business Portfolio 51.