RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a monumental move for Rapid City Regional Health and its customers. Come mid-January, the health system’s name will change to Monument Health. Another major change announced Thursday, is that it will join the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

It’s a big surprise for employees, caregivers and physicians at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

“I am proud to announce that starting in January 2020 we will be known as Monument Health,” Regional President and Chief Executive Officer Paulette Davidson.

The new logo consists of five diamonds in the shape of an ‘M’ for Monument Health’s five priorities. The diamonds symbolize transformation.

“We realized we had a disconnect. And we have great things happening in our organization, we are not the same organization we used to be and really we needed to create greater awareness through a better brand so we could tell the message better,” Davidson said.

Also starting in January, Monument Health will join the Mayo Clinic Health Network.

“We also open up everything we do at Mayo Clinic so that all of our procedures and processes, how we develop those, are available to the people here,” Dr. David Hayes said.

Dr. David Hayes says that access will give patients peace of mind without having to leave home and at no extra cost.

“It speaks to what Mayo Clinic is about and clearly this organization as well and that is, the needs of the patient come first,” Medical Director for Mayo Clinic Network, Dr. David Hayes said.

With over 4,500 physicians and caregivers, Monument Health is comprised of five hospitals, eight specialty and surgical centers and more than 40 medical clinics and health care service centers.