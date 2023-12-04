SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Stampede is in the giving spirit this holiday season.

Members of the Sioux Falls Stampede are playing the role of Santa Claus this morning, delivering toys and books to The Salvation Army.

“It’s a great mission, it’s a great organization, and we try and do what we can to give back and support them, and make a difference in Sioux Falls,” Stampede Director of Game Operations Cole Ripperda said.

“It’s good to give back to the community and just show the support that they show us on a night-in and night-out basis,” Stampede Forward Will McDonough said.

About 400 toys and books were donated by fans at two games during the week of Thanksgiving.

“Every time we do it, we just hope that they respond and they always come through,” Ripperda said.

“In the past couple years, we have been down on donations so it’s nice to see this increase of donations already early on, hopefully keeping us sustainable up until the holiday season when we do hand those toys out,” The Salvation Army Development Director Natasha Letcher said.

Natasha Letcher has been with The Salvation Army for nearly a year, and understands the importance of assisting families in need, especially during the holidays.

“It’s great that the parent gets to still see that joy in their children’s eyes during the Christmas season when they know they might be struggling a little bit to provide themselves, that they can have us as a backup option,” Letcher said.

And the local hockey team is always willing to lend a hand.

“I would say that almost two-thirds of our games there’s some kind of community giveback, whether it’s featuring a nonprofit at a game or raising funds through a jersey auction or doing a toy drive or a book drive, and of course this is the time of the year where it matters even a little bit more,” Ripperda said.

The players are also helping The Salvation Army with its Red Kettle Campaign as bell ringers, and will be at the Empire Mall this Thursday, accepting gifts for the organization’s Angel Tree. The giving continues Friday, as the Stampede hosts its annual Teddy Bear Toss to benefit a variety of local nonprofits.