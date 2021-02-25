‘A mixture of relief and a little anxiety’: The Pillsbury House lands in Baltic

BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) – The Pillsbury House has finally landed at it’s new home … or at least very close to its new home after four days of long moving.

“It’s made it this far, it’s going to get there,” Kate Hoekman said.

This historic home has had quite the journey moving from the east side of Sioux Falls to Baltic. The 6,000 square foot house made it’s trip through farmland to Six Mile Road while temporarily moving power lines along the way.

“You’ll move forward about two miles really fast and you’ll sit and wait. And then move forward another two miles fast and sit and wait,” Kevin Hoekman said.

Now it’s at least in the driveway of it’s new land near Baltic.

“Both a mixture of relief and a little anxiety at the driveway,” Kevin said.

“Definitely anxiety because of where it’s sitting now and just trying to get it in the driveway,” Kate said.

Kevin and Kate Hoekman, the new owners of the house, first looked at buying it a year ago.

“Very much excited to be making new memories and using the space and putting it back in the country again,” Kevin said.

The next step is making the Pillsbury House the Hoekman’s home.

“You know, we still have to do basement framing, we have to do electrical and plumbing and there’s still work and that’s the anticipation now,” Kevin said.

But first, it needs to get out of the driveway and on the foundation.

“Getting it on that foundation so yeah, we can really get into the work that needs to be done to be able to prep it so that we can move in and make it our home,” Kate said.

“And choose paint colors, the kids are very excited about painting their room,” Kevin said.

A long road to new land and new memories.