A mission trip to Guatemala

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Though many people have avoided travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one Rapid City resident knew she needed to go to Guatemala this year. It’s a trip she’s taken yearly since she was 18 to help her become a better health care provider back here in South Dakota.

“I think many people can agree that, through COVID, we’ve all had a little doubt of hopelessnes, just like, where’s that light,” Celeste Musick of Rapid City said. “You know, you’re in the middle of the tunnel and you’re like, it’s really dark. And I feel that Guatemala definitely is just this beam of light and knowing that I can do it in a very safe way and help people, just like, this trip helps me.”

Celeste Musick works as a home health aid in Rapid City, and she’s now gone on three mission trips to Guatemala through an organization called the God’s Child Project. On these trips, she’s helped at a hospital and distributed donated items to midwives. This year, she helped build a house for a family in need. We caught up with her in sunny Guatemala via video chat.

“You get up there and you realize they don’t have any clean water, they don’t have any electricity and all they have is each other,” she said. “They’re just so happy you’re there and everyday they just watch you build this house and they have this amazing view and they walk miles a day to get clean water.”

Musick believes seeing those hardships will help her be a better health care worker.

“Your heart breaks daily. But our team has prayed constantly throughout this trip, like, God, I pray that we don’t go numb to this feeling,” she said. “That we don’t see so much hurt that we go numb to save ourselves, because we don’t want that fire to help others to burn out.”

Musick is set to return home from Guatemala on Tuesday.