SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They put their lives on the line every day, we’re talking about first responders.

That’s why a local furniture store is going above and beyond to maybe help them and some others sleep a little easier at night.

“Your bed is really important, a lot of people wouldn’t say that, we have people who say ‘Oh I’ve had it for 20 years’, no it should be your most important purchase so you can sleep better,” Conlin’s Furniture owner Kelly Gunville said.

But some people won’t have to purchase a mattress, because starting in November and the following 14 months, Conlin’s Furniture will be giving away a mattress to a first responder, teacher, or veteran each month.

“I came up with this idea and all my reps said this is an amazing idea,” Gunville said.

Tempur Pedic, Spring Air, Beautyrest and Bed Tech all jumped on board to donate a mattress every month to make this giveaway happen.

“People who really need a mattress because we do spend a third of our life on our mattress it’s an important purchase,” Gunville said

For one of the employees, who has been here for 10 years, giving back to first responders is personal.

Seth Grohs is the warehouse manager here. Sadly two years ago, his two-year-old son Camden wandered off in the middle of the night in the dead of winter.

First responders found him unconscious.

“They did everything they could they, tried their hardest and everyone at the hospital tried their hardest but it was just too late,” Grohs said.

Camden died of exposure.

“To give back to those people who see this kind of stuff non-stop all day every day to give them somewhat of a relief at night time I’m sure some things they have seen and what I’ve been through personally, it would be difficult to sleep at night,” Grohs said.

That’s why they are hoping to ease that pain and provide a little comfort one new mattress at a time.

To nominate someone for a free mattress, you can write a letter or text Conlin’s Furniture with your nominee’s name and why they should be awarded a free mattress.

Send a message to 605.274-0428, or send a letter to Conlin’s Furniture 1703 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105