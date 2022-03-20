NEAR KIMBALL, S.D. (KELO) — March marks two years since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in South Dakota.

That would later spark a roller coaster of difficult times for health care workers.

Hannah Mairose started working in the Sanford ICU after graduating from college in May of 2020.

Even in uncertain times, the nurse knew this was her calling.

“It has been a journey,” Sanford nurse Hannah Mairose said.

A journey filled with good and bad moments.

“I think the good moments, the patients that were showing improvement those were what we held onto to keep us going. There was a lot of heartache, a lot of heartbreak, especially during those times when family couldn’t be there with their loved ones,” Hannah Mairose said.

Hannah works three 12-hour shifts a week in Sioux Falls, but during the peaks of the pandemic, she would work more at times.

When she’s not in Sioux Falls, she’s living near Kimball where she helps farm and ranch with her husband and his family.

Luke is proud of his wife.

“I know that there was a lot of difficult times, a lot of high-stress times, and I think she did very well working through that,” Hannah’s husband Luke Mairose said.

“It’s really shown me that life’s about the team you work with, the team you surround yourself with, and your support systems,” Hannah Mairose said.

Hannah has also learned a lot about herself along the way.

“There were days that were hard, a lot of hard days, but there’s been a lot of good days too. Overall, looking back I really love what I do,” Hannah Mairose said.