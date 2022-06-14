SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A piece of Sioux Falls history that was in need of repair and in jeopardy of being demolished is now restored.

The old farmhouse at Tuthill Park is like new again.

“It’s good for another 100 years for people to enjoy,” Tuthill House restoration co-chairman Kathy English said.

KELOLAND News introduced you to Sioux Falls residents Kathy English and Margaret Blomberg back in late 2020.

They were speaking up to save the home that dates back to the late 1800s.

The two are co-chairs of the restoration project.

“What we did is we went through. If we couldn’t restore, then we replicated the original look,” English said.

The upper level of the home-turned-event space used to be closed off.

Now a staircase leads to a new bathroom and bride and groom’s rooms.

“It has lots of natural light, the original maple flooring is all refinished. We’ve had donated furnishings, antique furnishings. Now the brides won’t have to get ready in the bathroom downstairs,” Tuthill House restoration co-chairman Blomberg said.

You can visit the Tuthill House during two open houses.

One is Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

No city money was used in the restoration of the home.

English says individual donors and local businesses helped make it possible.

“It’s part of the history of Sioux Falls. It’s part of the history of this neighborhood. It’s the history of this park. Once these historic homes or buildings are torn down, they’re gone. That part of our history is gone,” English said.

Now, this landmark lives on for future generations.

If you’d like to rent the Tuthill House for a wedding or an event you can contact the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department.

Reservations can also be made online.