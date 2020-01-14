A look inside the new Avera Human Performance Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The brand new $14 million, 60,000 square foot Avera Human Performance Center is now open and ready for business near 69th and Louise. It’s designed to provide care and training to athletes and patients of all ages and abilities.

The Avera Human Performance Center is sparkling with new equipment and tools for anyone dealing with an injury or people just hoping to get fit.

“They’re an athlete, they can come here. They’re a grandma and they want to squat, they can come here. It’s for anybody in this community,” Heiman said.

Ann Heiman with Avera says it’s a one stop shop that focuses on helping people stay mobile.

“If you have an injury, you can be seen for your injury. They’ll help diagnose it. Treat it and then recover here. So pretty much the whole continuum of health,” Heiman said.

“You can participate in sports. You sprain your ankle. There’s a clinic right there if you need it. Then you go to rehabilitation, the physical therapy, and then head over to the performance training to get you back on the court again. So it’s all one circle. It’s all in one place,” Buchanan said.

Dr. Jonathan Buchanan says it’s everything he envisioned and more.

“My favorite part of the building is the bike training room to be honest. I’m a cycle commuter. So I ride my bike to work every day,” Buchanan said.

From volleyball courts to a gym and a cycling room, the place provides a lot of opportunities for people to just get out and move.

“Girls volleyball has turned into the No. 1 girls sport in the nation,” Lunning said.

The center is home to seven volleyball courts and Kairos Volleyball. Director Mitch Lunning says the program has 32 club teams right now. On top of the extra space here, the floor is the same type used for the Olympics.

“It has a special foam sub floor underneath it which obviously has a shock absorption but also the top layer is the most popular for volleyball because you can dive and fall and all that stuff and no floor burn,” Lunning said.

Just one of the cool features inside this useful addition to the community.

The center is also home to Avera Orthopedic Urgent Care on weeknights and Saturday. A public open house takes place this Sunday from 11-1.