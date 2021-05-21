A look inside the Library of Things

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — If you need a baking pan or a fishing pole, you don’t need to go to a store. In fact, those are just a few of the items you’ll find in the Library of Things in Watertown.

Interested in hitting the links?

How about heading out into nature?

“The adult backpacks, they have like binoculars, they have a tent,” Watertown Regional Library city librarian Dee Dee Whitman said.

From WiFi hotspots, to baking pans, to lawn games, there’s a reason the spread of items is called the Library of Things.

They’re all available for checkout at the Watertown Regional Library.

“They are meant to offer people a place to try out new things,” Whitman said.

The Watertown Regional Library has more than a dozen ukuleles available for checkout, and they’re a popular item.

Starting this weekend bikes and helmets will also be available.

“Not everybody has a bicycle. Years ago, that may not have been the case, but nowadays, I don’t know a lot that have bicycles, so what better way?” Watertown Regional Library special service library specialist Josh Volkart said.

While these may not seem like traditional library items, they all play a role in the library’s goal.

“Provides a way for people to experience new things, and that’s part of our mission at the library is to connect people to the joy of reading, information, and lifelong learning, so there’s a lot of things that you can continue your lifelong learning with in our library of things,” Whitman said.

The Trails and Tales bike lending program is made possible by partners including Xcel Engercy, Watertown Area Community Foundation and its Giving Back 365 program.

Kickoff is 2:00-4:00 pm this Saturday at Stokes-Thomas City Park.