A look inside new Avera Addiction Care Center

It’s not home, but Avera wants a new facility to feel that way for people trying to recover from addiction. That’s one of the goals for the Avera Addiction Care Center located on the Avera On Louise campus. Avera says its taking holistic approach to help people in treatment. KELOLAND News recently took you on a tour when builders were still putting everything together. Now, we have an update for you, and showing you the finished product.

When men and women come to the Avera Addiction Care Center, looking for treatment, this is what Matthew Stanley, vice president of Avera Behavioral Health Services, hopes they’ll find.

“We’ve paid such attention to detail. Details that I think are meant to make you feel comfortable, make you feel able to relax, but I turn again to some of our principles. One of those is dignity,” Stanley said.

Here’s your first look at the finished Avera Addiction Care Center.

“Every single room, every nook and corner within this facility has been very purposeful and has been thought out,” Malia Holbeck, Avera manager of addiction services, said.

There are open spaces, private bedrooms, fitness and meditation rooms and large fire place in the entry. Avera hopes all of these features help with a mind, body, spirit focus.

“You can actually imagine the environment people are going to get well in and I think that’s the most exciting part,” Stanley said.

“This is a home environment. We don’t want them to experience some of that guilt and shame and stigma that goes along with addiction. That they have to be in a punitive environment,” Holbeck said.

The facility is set to open in early December. Stanley hopes the work here makes a significant and lasting impression on everyone who is fighting addiction.

“I just hope people come out of here with a new opportunity for life,” Stanley said.

Stanley says when patients leave treatment, Avera plans to stay in contact with them for the first 12 months they’re out. He says research shows doing that helps them be more successful in their recovery. Emily’s Hope is working with the Avera Addiction Care Center to help provide financial assistance for those who need it for this treatment.