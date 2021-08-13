A look inside Inspiration Elementary School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As we get closer to the start of the school year, some students in the Brandon Valley School District will begin the year in a brand new school.

Final preparations are underway at Inspiration Elementary School. The newest school in the district is located on the southeast side of Sioux Falls.

“Extremely excited to get our staff back into the building, that’s really where it starts to take shape, right now you will see cardboard boxes with books and classroom materials stacked up,” superintendent Brandon Valley School District, Jarod Larson said.

The facility has been under construction for the last 16 months. In just a few short weeks, students will be filling the hallways and classrooms.

“We have a brand new, beautiful school, gym, music room, we’ve got a media center, computer lab, we will start the year off with three sections of kindergarten and then two sections of 1st through 4th grade,” principal Valley Springs Elementary and Inspiration Elementary, Tanya Palmer said.

As the district grows, officials saw the need for a new school.

“Really alleviating capacity at Fred Assam which will allow for continued growth in and around that area as well as accommodate the growth that is occurring in the southwest portion of our district,” Larson said.

Right now there are about 240 students enrolled at the elementary school. Larson says the building has the capacity to hold about 600.

“This project really is a component of BV Vision 2040, which is our long range facility plan, it outlines what the Brandon Valley School District looks like in the year 2040 when we have 7,500 students or so,” Larson said.

“We will have families joining us from Fred Assam Elementary, Valley Springs Elementary, and then families that are new to the district so I am looking forward to welcoming all of those families into our brand new school,” Palmer said.

There will be a ribbon cutting for Inspiration Elementary on August 17th at 5 pm. Community members are invited to attend and take a look inside the school following the event.