A look inside Fernson’s patio igloos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Fernson Brewing Company has added a unique way to experience its outdoor patio.

In the summer time, Fernson Brewing Company is usually a hotspot in Downtown Sioux Falls, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic things have cooled off.

“During the summer months we were able to space things out and people were comfortable being outside,” Fernson co-founder Derek Fernholz said.

But spacing out on the patio was only a temporary solution as snow was soon on the way.

“We’ve been thinking about it, obviously, ‘what happens when winter comes?'” Fernholz said.

Fernholz’s solution came in the form of igloos: Not real igloos, but garden igloos.

“We started looking around and we had seen some other bars and breweries in other states and areas that had used these,” Fernholz said.

The bar has two that occupy their patio space. They hold up to 8 people at a time.

“It’s an hour-and-a-half rental that you reserve and it comes with your first round of drinks up to eight people,” Fernholz said.

Each one also comes with a space heater and traps a fair amount of heat.

“Especially one you get five or six people in there for your group size you’ll notice pretty quickly that you’ll want to turn the heater down because the body heat and just talking and being in there,” Fernholz said.

Their unique shape has also helped generate a fair amount of interest.

“It’s been really good to see, on the reservations list, a lot of people’s names that I’m not familiar with, so I think we’re reaching new groups of people that are looking for ways to dine and experience Sioux Falls,” Fernholz said.

But like real igloos, once summer comes, they will go.

“I don’t think anyone wants to sit in a bubble on a nice, great South Dakota summer day,” Fernholz said.

But, in the meantime, they remain a hotspot for safe dining and great warmth.

Fernholz says reservations for the igloos are booked through December, but that you can start reserving them for January.