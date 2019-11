PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — As people celebrate Thanksgiving, the sights and sounds of Christmas already fill the South Dakota state capitol building in Pierre. Chief photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard takes us inside for an up-close look at this year’s display.

🎄 Watch in the player above.

Christmas at the Capitol is open daily from Nov. 27 to Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The theme this year is “A Hometown Christmas.” There are several events and entertainment throughout the season.