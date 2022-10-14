SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse will move into a new space next month.

In mid-November, Children’s Inn clients and staff move into the brand-new building.

“It’s just going to provide an environment that is so much more healing and less chaotic and stressful,” Children’s Inn program director Amy Carter said.

The new space comes with 96 beds, compared to just 40 in the current shelter.

“Our shelter has been more than double capacity for a regular basis over the course of many, many months,” Children’s Home Society chief operating officer Karl Jegeris said.

Artwork, skylights, and big windows are all parts of the shelter’s trauma-informed design concept.

“The more we can do to bring the outside in and to have a nature feeling, allows an opportunity for healing to occur, hopefully, more quickly, in anyone’s journey from trauma to healing,” Jegeris said.

The shelter has also refreshed its way of getting donated clothes to clients.

The facility features the Lotus Boutique.

Clients can grab a shirt, purse or whatever they need at the moment.

“I want them to know that they deserve a place like this. They deserve nice things. They deserve to have space for themselves and their children,” Carter said.

On move-in day Children’s Inn changes its name to Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety.

The shelter is a program of the Children’s Home Society.