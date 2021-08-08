A look inside Ben Reifel Middle School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The start of school is right around the corner. For some students in Sioux Falls, that includes entering a brand new building.

The empty halls will soon be filled with students attending their first year at Ben Reifel Middle School.

“We are super excited to welcome students, staff, and families to the building, I’ve said many times to the staff and parents on Monday night at our open house, it’s a beautiful facility, but it’s not a school and a home until we get smiles and laughter in here,” principal, Shane Hieronimus said.

The building is two floors and divided into three separate wings. The ‘A’ wing houses mainly academics.

“We have the B wing which houses our fine arts area, band orchestra, chorus, the cafeteria, the kitchen area, and then our auditorium, and then we have a C wing which is the locker room area, a health room, auxiliary gym and our main gym,” Hieronimus said.

Also in the ‘A’ wing, you’ll find 10 ‘houses’. In these areas, students are divided up and taught their core classes.

“They are basically set up for each team, there’s about 115 students roughly attached to each team and a house area is going to comprise of their core classes, so language arts, social studies, science, and math,” Hieronimus said.

Hieronimus has been with the district for 27 years, and will be taking on the new role of principal at Ben Reifel Middle School. It’s an opportunity he’s been looking forward to.

“It’s been very fulfilling to be able to start something from the ground up and to do that in collaboration with our staff, they have worked hard on establishing a culture within our building,” Hieronimus said.

Staff have been preparing their classrooms and students have even come in to get a look around and learn the building.