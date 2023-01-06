SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday marks two years since the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The political and legal fallout is still being determined.

For South Dakota’s Congressional delegation, it was a day they will never forget.

In the two years since the attack, police have arrested and charged 978 people.

Both of South Dakota’s U.S. Senators were in the senate chambers when the violence erupted. Because of his position as party whip, Senator John Thune has extra security who whisked him and other party leaders to a secure location.

We talked with Thune on that day by phone.

“We are planning to go back in in about an hour and finish up the work, we are not going to let a bunch of thugs stop our democracy from doing the things that the people sent us here to do,” said Thune.

Thune’s staff, many of them from South Dakota, were in contact with their boss.

“In my office in the Capitol, the door is very sturdy and well locked, so a lot of my staff was in there. People were screaming and pounding on the doors and trying to get in,” said Thune.

Senator Mike Rounds said he was one of the last senators to leave the chambers and helped staffers carry the boxes with the electoral college votes to a secure location.

“We had armed guards inside the chambers. We could hear windows breaking on the outside. We could hear people yelling. It wasn’t so much that I was fearful for myself, but I was pretty sure we would be in the middle of a bloody day in the Capitol,” said Rounds.

Representative Dusty Johnson said he was not on the house floor when people flooded in. He was barricaded in a secure location with staff and other members, watching the violence unfold on television. A year after the attacks Johnson reflected on the violence.

“Of course, I was upset to see our nation’s shrine to democracy the U.S. Capitol, I mean this is where we come together to solve problems not through violence or through yelling or screaming but through working together. To see that under attack, to see that as part of a riot, that was hard to watch,” Rep. Johnson said.

A Sturgis man has been charged in connection with the attack.

According to the FBI and photos, James Haffner allegedly helped break down barricades near the capitol and “sprayed an aerosol substance” toward U.S. Capitol Police who were trying to guard Capitol doors.

He hasn’t been on trial yet but is still expected to be prosecuted.