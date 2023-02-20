SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former President Jimmy Carter is in hospice care, spending his remaining days at home instead of a hospital. At age 98, he is the longest-living president in history. Carter was elected to the White House in 1976 and served one term.

The 39th president was no stranger to South Dakota. A KELOLAND News crew was on hand as he was visiting the Sieverding farm west of Hartford in 1976.

“Carter saw hogs, cattle, corn and learned about the problems of one South Dakota farmer firsthand,” said KELOLAND reporter Brian Bjerke.

Carter was also in Sioux Falls on more than one occasion. He is probably better known nowadays for what he accomplished after his presidency. For instance, his involvement in Habitat for Humanity. In 1995 he talked with KELOLAND News while helping build some homes in Eagle Butte.

“They didn’t want a handout, they didn’t want charity, so they want to do their share. Each family that’s going to get a house has put in at least 500 hours already,” said Carter.

Carter spent several days on the reservation and experienced Native American culture.

“By the end of this week, there will be 30 brand new homes completed and occupied by families who I think will be very happy,” Carter told KELOLAND News.

Jimmy Carter did not start Habitat for Humanity, but he and the former first lady were early volunteers and were instrumental into growing it into what it is today.

“At the end of the habitat project we always feel that Rose and I got more out of it than we put into it,” said Carter.

Rocky Welker, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Great Sioux Falls says Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are an essential part of the organization’s success.

“If you look at presidents, post-presidency Jimmy Carter arguably has done more from a humanitarian standpoint than any other president. I don’t think Habitat for Humanity would be what it is today without his help,” said Rocky Welker.

Like the many homes he helped build President Carter’s legacy of helping others will last for generations.