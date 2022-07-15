LAKE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — It started with a tip that a large shipment of meth was on its way from Minnesota to South Dakota. It ended with a highspeed chase, gunshots and two arrests.

Court documents says 40-year old James Lanpher and 45-year-old Bonner Juel were in the car that led authorities on a high speed chase that eventually ended in the town of Madison.

JAMES JOSEPH LANPHER JR.

BONNER RAYMOND JUEL

According to court papers, Lanpher was behind the wheel and repeatedly shot at law enforcement.

Authorities say the men led authorities on a 30-minute chase that went the wrong way on Interstate 29 and took them through multiple counties.

Bond is set at $50,000 cash for each suspect.

But it turns out this isn’t Lanpher’s first high-profile crime. He’s on parole for an assault on a Minnehaha County deputy.

This August 2018 fire was explosive – and so was the situation that led up to it.

Late that night, James Lanpher drove a stolen car into a garage outside a Hartford apartment building when a deputy pulled up behind him, Lanpher started ramming his car back and forth.

“He made numerous threats that he wouldn’t be taken alive and he would shoot it out with the cops and is not going back to prison,” Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Captain Jason Gearman.

Lampher busted through the back of the garage and the stolen car started on fire.

In 2019, a Minnehaha County judge sentenced Lanpher for two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement. He got 20 years in prison with 14 years suspended.

The DOC website says he was released in October.

Lanpher also made headlines in 2012.

In that case, he was charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon — for allegedly trying to hit his girlfriend with a bottle. Those charges were later dropped.

For the last decade, Lanpher has been in and out of jail, accused of everything from drug charges and assault to pimping.

Bonner Juel also has a long criminal history involving numerous drug charges.

The DCI is investigating and will decide if Lanpher and Juel will face additional charges.