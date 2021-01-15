A look at winter conditions in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Blowing snow is making for difficult travel for drivers, causing visibility issues and slick spots on the roads.

Lincoln County Deputy Chris Kuntz started his shift early Friday morning at about 6 a.m.

“Fair amount of blowing snow on the roadways, lots of snow and ice covering parts of the roadways, just kind of depends on things like tree coverage and houses in the area that have affected some of the roads but overall wasn’t too bad, the interstates probably the worst part after that opened up this morning, had a couple slide ins and number of crashes on the interstate,” Lincoln County deputy sheriff, Chris Kuntz said.

He says in conditions like these, it’s important for drivers to slow down and give themselves more time and extra distance between cars.

“Some of the intersections vary, some intersections have been very icy and then the next intersection you go to just fine or very minimal problems,” Kuntz said.

Turning on your headlights can also make a difference.

“A lot of people with automatic headlights assume that their lights turn on and with enough light in the air, they don’t, even though your headlights should be activated, sometimes you need to manually turn your headlights on,” Kuntz said.

Advice that can help you get to where you need to go safely.

“Just be aware, always check the news beforehand, watch your weather conditions the night before and in the morning before you go to work,” Kuntz said.

Kuntz also says drivers need to take the time to scrape off all the snow and ice from their windshields and windows on their vehicle before driving.