SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Public Safety Campus under construction in northeast Sioux Falls is still taking shape, but Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum already sees unlimited potential in the facilities.

“I haven’t been out here for a couple months and to be honest, even I’m blown away at the facilities that are out here,” Thum said. “The ability to effectively and efficiently host training and really spaces that we’ve never had before.”

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Police will both train at the campus, which include an indoor shooting range and an outdoor training track. Metro Communications, which connects 911 callers to the services they need, will bring its entire operation here as well.

“From a facility perspective, we’re moving from a facility where our total square footage is less than just the center floor here,” Metro Communications interim director Michael Gramlick said. “So we’re expanding our abilities to have our training teams, our administrating and coordination teams as well as our dispatchers, everything is laid out in a better format so that we have the ability to use our teams most effectively.”

Perhaps the most eye-catching feature that greets visitors is a tower.

“What we have out here is we have three different tactical buildings that all combined will have 10 floors that are all laid out different,” Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Matt McAreavey said. “So our responders are going to be able to go in there, we’re going to be able to set up different scenarios so that they have to react to their environment just like they’d have to do out in the real world.”

This facility will not only train; Gramlick says it will help recruit, too.

“Retain as well,” Gramlick said. “The ability to have engaged teams, across all of our public safety model, just provides a sense of community, something that people really look for, especially in our type of service.”

The new campus is set to open this fall.