A look at School Bus Inc.’s role in the Sioux Falls School District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning just how crucial of a role a school bus company facing civil cases plays in the Sioux Falls community. School Bus Inc. owes at least $1.6 million to two local banks. Our KELOLAND.com original report has found Reliabank filed a case in civil court against School Bus Inc., owner Steve Hey and MSM Partnership LLP. Three cases are open in Minnehaha County civil court. Reliabank is the newest case.

The company is worth a lot to the Sioux Falls School District, which relies on it to take your kids to and from school.

According to the latest numbers from the district, last year, the district paid SBI nearly $8.4 million. The contract includes daily busing of students, as well as field trips.

104 yellow buses took students to and from school, and there were 180 round-trip bus routes in the district during the 2018 to 2019 school year.

Beyond confirming those numbers, the district has no comment on School Bus, Inc’s legal issues. However, a spokesperson says, “Our commitment and focus remains to be on the safe transportation of our students.”

Court documents allege School Bus, Inc., Hey and MSM Partnership, LLP have defaulted on two loans totaling more than $1 million from Reliabank alone. Seven school buses and three coach buses were used as collateral, according to court documents. Reliabank says negotiations are ongoing and progressing. It also says it doesn’t “intend to proceed with any further action unless talks break down.” School Bus Inc’s attorney, Steven Sanford, says neither he, nor Hey, are aware of the Reliabank case.