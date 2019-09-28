A look at how shopping locally benefits the community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You’ve started to see the Shop Local KELOLAND promos on TV, but what are the benefits of shopping locally?

From knowing where your money is going, to knowing exactly who is serving you, there are multiple benefits to shopping locally.

Tom Johnson, store manager of Karl’s Appliances, says when people choose to shop local, stores can employ more people and have better products with more variety. Johnson says the biggest benefit to shopping locally is being able to know you’ll get taken care of.

“Shopping locally is what America’s all about, especially main street. A company like ours, 63-years-old, started on main street and we’re still on main street. And the part of main street that makes it work is the folks in the local community,” Johnson said.

He says another benefit of shopping locally is knowing your money is staying right here in the community.

Tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10, you’ll hear from Karl’s and one other business, both of which are partnering with KELOLAND Media Group on the Shop Local campaign.