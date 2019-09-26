A look at flood damage in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – We are now into week two of flood clean up across eastern KELOLAND. Hutchinson County is just one of counties hit hard by the high water levels.

From flooded roads to road washouts, there’s plenty of damage in Hutchinson County. Just two weeks ago, heavy rain turned many areas into lakes and rivers.

“We had anything from 8 to 12 inches of rain that went through,” Hutchinson County Highway Superintendent, Joel Baumiller said.

Hutchinson County Highway Superintendent, Joel Baumiller says one of the most significant damages are two road washouts, including this one near Dimock.

“Now we’ve got a big hole in the ground, we’re throwing a couple of ideas around,” Baumiller said.

Baumiller says several homes along the James River also saw significant flooding.

That’s not all.

“Hutchinson County has three colonies that suffered real bad, Tschetter, Wolf Creek, and Maxwell, they’re along the river naturally,” Baumiller said.

The county will continue assessing the damages in the weeks ahead to figure out how much it will cost to repair.

“All we can do is be patient, and obey the road closed signs,” Baumiller said.

Baumiller says there are about 8 or 9 bridges along the James River that were also damaged. He says engineers will be inspecting those.