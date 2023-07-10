VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — As harvest time draws closer, farmers in the region are hoping the dry weather this summer won’t affect their yields in the fall.

It was unusually warm in June, but this is not the first time Jordan and Kevin Scott have experienced a drought.

“The drought is disheartening a little bit, but it’s not unnormal. Typically, we’ll have a celebration at our house for the Fourth of July, and I fight every year to get the grass to stay green at this time. It’s not something that’s not normal for this area,” Kevin said.

Even though rain has been sparse, the Scotts’ corn and soybeans are still on pace to bring a good harvest.

“We’ve been sitting pretty okay. We could use another rain. It’s getting dry again. We’ve got a couple shots here and there but nothing major, so I’d say we’re behind a little bit, but everything looks good so far,” Jordan said.

Although yields look promising, they are not out of the woods yet.

“A storm or a hail event or something like that can wipe out a crop overnight. Crop insurance is really important to us and protecting our crops. Nothing yet, but it could happen at any time,” Jordan said.

Farming is a profession that is dependent on mother nature, but the Scotts are only going to worry about what they can control.

“That is the one thing that we can’t really do much about is the weather. It’s a concern every year, and sometimes, we may worry about it a little more than we need to,” Kevin said.

The Scotts are in good shape, but some crops in the region are still in desperate need of rain.