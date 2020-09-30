A look at absentee voting in Lincoln County

Election day is just over a month away, but lots of voters are already casting their ballots for the general election.

Absentee voting started on September 18th in South Dakota.

Lincoln County voter David Miller and his wife Bre don’t have to head to their polling site on November 3rd because they filled out their ballots on Tuesday.

“Just because of COVID it seems like the easier thing to do since we have a lunch break and I happen to be high risk so going out in a big crowd isn’t the smartest thing to do,” Lincoln County voter David Miller said.

Joan Morck also handed in an absentee ballot because of the pandemic.

“It’s easy. In fact, I thought it was easier because I could take my time to read the different amendments that were with it,” Lincoln County voter Joan Morck said.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 2,400 absentee ballots had been turned in to the Lincoln County auditor’s office.

So far, absentee voting in Lincoln County seems to be on pace with what the county saw in the 2016 general election.

“I think we’re right on track, granted we’ve had a lot more requests than we’ve had a lot of years,” incoming Lincoln County Auditor Lund said.

Lincoln County First Deputy Auditor Sheri Lund says more than 9,600 absentee ballots have been requested so far.

Lund says about 10,000 were requested in the 2016 general election.

Volk: Do you foresee yourself going way over 10,000 by election day?

Lund: Yes.

As Lund and other election officials wait to find out just how many people will vote absentee this election, Miller and his wife are happy to already have it done.

“It only took us a couple of minutes to get done, so I highly recommend getting it done so you remember and don’t forget on election day,” Miller said.

Lund says part of the reason for the early surge in requested ballots is because the Secretary of State’s office sent out absentee ballot applications to all South Dakota registered voters earlier this year.

On Thursday Lund will become the Lincoln County auditor.