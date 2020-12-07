A local motorcycle club helping those in need feel like part of ‘The Fam’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – For one group of motorcycle riders in Sioux Falls, helping their community isn’t something they do just during this season.

Three years ago, Joe Lewis started The Fam – or For All Motorcycles.

“We’re just a pay-it-forward group,” Lewis said.

Lewis says that every Sunday the motorcycle club feeds between 80 and 140 people in need at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and the Union Gospel Mission.

“I drill into the club, you can ask any one of the club members, you know, that’s what’s wrong with society today. Everbody is about themselves and not there for other people and that’s what we’re trying to do. Extend that olive branch and be there for other people,” Lewis said.

Right now the club is also doing a winter clothing distribution with Schulte Subaru.

“It just makes you feel good that you can help somebody that, you know, is not to say less fortunate, but they are,” vice-president of the Fam Bruce Sinkler said.

“But they are, but it touches us just as much as it touches them,’ Lewis said.

In order to continue helping those in need in Sioux Falls, the Fam could use some help both with money and finding clothes.

“We need clothes of any size, winter coats, mittens, hats,” Sinkler said.

“What we are in dire need of, that we cannot find anywhere is like 4 and 5x and 6x winter coats,” Lewis said.

What the Fam does goes beyond coats and sandwiches, though.

“We’re actually building relations with these people, you know, they hug us, they tell us how much they appreciate us. A lot of them say, ‘hey we don’t think people care until you guys show up.’ They really like it in the summer time when we’re all on our motorcycles, though, that’s sort of like the dinner bell. They hear our bikes and they all come a running,” Lewis said.

To help the Fam, you can reach out to them on Facebook or make a monetary donation to their account at any Black Hills Federal Credit Union.