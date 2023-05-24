SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The times, they certainly have been a-changin’ since 1941 when an American music icon was born in Minnesota; Bob Dylan turned 82 years old Wednesday. Musician Tommy Chase of Brookings describes himself as an “absolutely huge” fan of Bob Dylan.

“I can’t imagine life without Bob Dylan,” Chase said. “I can’t imagine this century without Bob Dylan.”

Steve Zastrow of Sioux Falls owns the record store Crosstown Vinyl in downtown Sioux Falls, where an artist’s rendition of Dylan is on the wall.

“He’s widely considered one of the greatest songwriters of all time in any genre,” Zastrow said. “And every generation of young people seem to latch on to his music because a lot of the songs he’d write are about timeless subjects.”

“There’s so much in his songs that you can relate to,” Chase said.

“He leaves them kind of ambiguous, too,” Zastrow said. “There’s not an exact meaning to everything like some songwriters have … left to interpretation by the listener.”

Both of these listeners have themselves performed Dylan’s songs.

“In the bands I’ve played over the years, we’ve covered many of his tunes, and I’ve listened to his music countless hours,” Zastrow said.

“A figure of encouragement for those of us to go into music, so he showed you didn’t have to have a voice like Nat King Cole,” said Chase, whose stage name is Tommy Edwin. “You could still sing, and you could write your own music, you could play it on the guitar.”