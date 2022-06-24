SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt At The Falls is hosting 50 free concerts this summer, including five Friday morning shows focusing on families.

The Levitt At The Falls Family Music Series is a concert and carnival rolled into one.

“A lot of our evening shows, while everything is family-friendly, are really geared towards an older audience, so we wanted to do something that was geared really towards families, they’re a little bit shorter, it’s perfect for little people,” Levitt At The Falls Director of Communications Rose Ann Hofland said.

Friday’s performance featured drumming, singing, traditional dancing, and colorful costumes as part of Ayiti: Stories & Songs from Haiti.

“What’s neat about the family concerts is, it’s interactive, all of the artists involve the kids in dance and movement and learning rhythms and singing with them,” Hofland said.

“We hit the ones last year and the kids love to dance and hear the new music,” Sioux Falls day care provider Tracy Robinson said.

Tracy Robinson runs an in-home day care in Sioux Falls and says the Family Concert Series allows the kids an opportunity to get out of the house.

“A lot of places restrict how many kids we can bring in with different parents and these don’t, and it’s really helpful for us to be out in culture and learn new things and teach them new things and you can’t do that unless it’s offered so we come out,” Robinson said.

“That’s who we are as a non-profit, it’s all about building community and we want to make sure that all of our different age groups are represented in that,” Hofland said.

And the fun doesn’t end with music, games, and food.

“We even do some yoga for kids before each of the performances. Sanford Fit is out here doing some warmups with everybody, and so we just try to make it a really positive experience all-around,” Hofland said.

The next performance in the Levitt Family Music Series is Friday, July 8th with Jazz For Kids, which is also part of the Innoskate Sioux Falls Festival.