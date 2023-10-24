SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There may only be a week left in October, but you still have time to give back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Inside Oh My Cupcakes you can find a variety of delicious treats, but one glittery pink cake has a special meaning for founder and CEO Melissa Johnson.

“It’s a tribute to my sister-in-law, Kim, who passed away from Breast Cancer in 1995,” Johnson said.

Each October, the Ms. Kim cake and cupcakes are sold for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A portion of the proceeds go to the Avera Cancer Institute.

“It’s a pink velvet cupcake with a lovely pink vanilla bean buttercream on top,” Johnson said.

The Breast Cancer Awareness specials at Oh My Cupcakes aren’t just for sweet things to taste, they’re also for sweet things to smell with the Ms. Kim candle that you can buy with proceeds that will also go to the Avera Cancer Institute.

“Every October we just really like to remind people with our messaging to do your monthly self-checks, to get a mammogram, to not ignore something that you think might be a little suspicious but to get it checked out,” Johnson said.

A little pink treat with a large goal to honor fighters and survivors while giving back and raising awareness.

“What I love is that even though Kim passed away in 1995, her memory carries on year after year,” Johnson said.

The Ms. Kim candles from the Sweet Cream Candle Company were also hand poured by a breast cancer survivor.

The cupcakes are available in store each day and the three-layer cake is available for preorder through the rest of the month.