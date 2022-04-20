SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Coins can really add up. One Sioux Falls business is using a change jar to help a local non-profit organization, and change the lives of children.

A little change can go a long way.

“Kids used to just throw their change on the counter because they didn’t want the change, so we decided to put the jar out for our event,” Angels With A Dream founder Roxie Johnson said.

This winter, Great Bear Ski Valley collected more than $1,300 for Angels With A Dream, an annual event benefiting Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana. Roxie Johnson is the founder.

“My husband passed away from cancer and he always wanted to grant a wish to a kid, so I thought I’d fulfill that dream and start making wishes come true,” Johnson said.

Angels With A Dream has raised nearly $150,000 over the past ten years, granting 15 wishes, while restoring hope for wish kids.

“To get this far is a real dream come true. The wishes, there’s no price you can put on those wishes,” Johnson said.

“It’s amazing to go and meet the family and the kids and see their wish, just the sparkle in their eye and one day that they’re not sick, they actually get to enjoy the day and it’s all about them,” Angels With A Dream co-founder Lucy Welbig said.

This morning, Johnson and Welbig received their 15th plaque — one for each wish granted — from Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana CEO Sue Salter.

“I can’t even begin to put into words how inspired we are by their actions. These are all people who have other full-time jobs, they have busy lives, busy schedules, and yet they find the time to raise money for a cause like ours,” Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana CEO Sue Salter said.

Salter has over 250 volunteers across two states. Welbig reflects on why she’s willing to give back.

“It remains important because it’s all about the kids. It’s a small way where we can give back,” Welbig said.

The 11th annual Angels With A Dream event, featuring everything from a car show to inflatables for kids, is Sunday, June 12th at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls.