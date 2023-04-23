SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– People across KELOLAND are celebrating Earth Day today.

“A little bit, a little at a time really does make a difference,” said volunteer Stacy.

The windy weather did not stop over 400 volunteers from gathering for the 8th annual Big Sioux River Greenway Clean-up event.

“It brings our community together, it brings neighbors together, and it connects us with nature,” said Holly Meier, sustainability coordinator for the City of Sioux Falls.

Cherry Rock Park was just one of seven locations across Sioux Falls where volunteers young and old gathered trash in the park and around the Big Sioux River.

“We want to make sure we are continuing to protect that river and be stewards of that river, because we’ve benefited so much from that environmentally, socially and economically in our community,” Meier said.

“It’s teaching the next generation just to volunteer their time and we also get to spend some time outdoors and they’re helping the city look better,” said Alex McCoy, volunteer.

While this is an annual event, volunteer Stacy says the community of Sioux Falls can practice being green all year round.

“We are just so proud of what we have here in Sioux Falls in this community. And so it’s important for us to keep it clean,” Stacy, volunteer said.

The event took place from 10-12, across the parks in the recreation trail system.