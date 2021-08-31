A Link to better care for those in crisis in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The people who run a new type of treatment center in Sioux Falls say they are off to a good start. The Link is designed to help those who sometimes fall through the cracks or wind up in a place that can’t give them the type of help they need.

The city, county, and the two hospital groups in Sioux Falls saw a need and decided to do something about it. They helped fund a place where people in crisis can get help. From those addicted to drugs or alcohol to those having a mental health crisis, the Link is a safe place to go. Avera’s Madeline Miller is the Nurse Manager of the Link.

“We have had consistent admissions to our withdrawal management program, we tend to see approximately ten people a day for triage visits and we’ve just been very steady,” said Miller.

The Link is also a resource for police and sheriff’s deputies who now have another option.

“Asking someone if they want to go to jail even if they are not being charged with a crime isn’t something most people are going to want to do. But if you have another safe environment for them that’s really designed to make them feel better and create a safe place it’s better for the community overall,” said Sioux Falls Police Spokesman Sam Clemens.

He says if those addicted to drugs can get help, maybe they will be less likely to commit crimes and less likely to come in contact with police officers.

“Maybe we can get them over this addiction and maybe it’s to the point where that’s the trip that’s the last one and they said I need a change,” said Clemens

The Link is open 24 hours a day and has seen a number of people hooked on meth. A Unique aspect of the Link is they do offer medical supervision for those trying to break their addiction.

“I think we’ve seen people from all different avenues approach us and ask us for help, which is really encouraging because what we want to do is just help anybody that needs some assistance,” said Miller.

As with anything new, Miller says they are learning and looking at other ways to serve those in need of help.