A Legacy to Inform and Protect

As we close out 2019 I want to take this opportunity to thank our readers, viewers and marketing partners for your support this year. Now entering our 67th year, the KELOLAND Media Group has always enjoyed and appreciated that loyalty and support.

As the region’s single largest media outlet for news, information and entertainment, we are thankful for the trust you have given us. The way people consume news and entertainment continues to change. We are there with you. We strive to be the leading content provider, regardless of the platform you use. As home to the area’s most-watched newscasts and the most-visited web site, we are continuing to grow thanks to you. In fact, more people are choosing our news content, regardless of screen, than at any time in our history.

It is because of our award-winning investigative coverage, the number of local stories done each day, the unparalleled weather brand and our commitment to the community we like to call KELOLAND. And while many are lamenting the news media is suffering from shrinking staffs, and organizations are forming to try to fill that gap, we have grown our news operation over the past few years. With the exciting addition of KELOLAND.COM Originals, we are now providing long-form, digital-first content on our web site that has been well-received.

In a time where there are on-going attacks on journalism at a national level, KELOLAND Media Group is proud to stand with other local news organizations that try each day to provide meaningful local content and information. It’s one of the reasons why this is such a great area to call home.

But, I am most proud of the KELOLAND Media Group and our staff that gives time, talents and treasure to support community events and organizations that help those in need. Starting with our public service effort, Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND, we support organizations in our area with time to promote their causes, offer the talents of our staff who volunteer hundreds of hours each year for local causes and give financial support by our company to help organizations help those in need.

The mission statement of the KELOLAND Media Group is “to INFORM and PROTECT our COMMUNITIES through a LEGACY of LEADERSHIP.” I want to thank all our supporters as we work to do that every day.