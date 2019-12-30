A Legacy to Inform and Protect

Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 10:30: Sioux Falls Police Briefing
1  of  101
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Federal Building Aberdeen First United Methodist Church Active Generations Beresford Senior Center Bon Homme County Courthouse Bon Homme County Sheriff's Boyds Gunstock Industries Calvary Episcopal Cathedral Canton Senior Center Charles Mix County Courthouse City of Aberdeen City of Armour City of Beresford City of Brookings City of Canistota City of Chamberlain City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Eureka City of Garretson City of Harrisburg City of Hartford City of Huron City of Lennox City of Madison City of Marion City of Milbank City of Miller City of Mitchell City of Redfield City of Salem City of SF-Street Department City of Springfield City of Tea City of Tea City of Wagner City of Wall City of Watertown City of Yankton Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Dakota Senior Meals in Springfield, SD Dakota Senior Meals, Gregory SD Dakota State University Dakota Wesleyan Douglas County Courthouse Eagle Butte Indian Health Service Faulkton Area Medical Center Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Ft. Thompson Indian Health Service GLACIAL LAKES RUBBER PLASTICS Hanson County Courthouse Hutchinson County Courthouse I-29 CLOSED - WATERTOWN TO ND I-90 CLOSED - MITCHELL TO WALL (WEST BOUND) RAPID CITY TO MITCHELL (EAST Kingsbury Emergency Management Lake Area Tech Lower Brule I.H.S. Clinic Lyman County Courthouse Main Street Center McCook County Offices McPherson County Miner County Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell DaVita Dialysis Northern State Univ. Persona, Inc. Pierre VA Clinic Platte Health Center Avera Rock County Opportunities Rosebud DaVita Dialysis Center Rural Health Care, Inc. Selby Senior Nutrition Program Sioux Area Metro Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Dakota Urban Indian Health The Compass Center Trail King - Mitchell Turner County Courthouse Twin City Fan - Aberdeen Twin City Fan - Mitchell Twin City Fan -Elkton Twin City Fan-Brookings Vermillion Medical Clinic W. Keeble Health Center Wagner Indian Health Services Wagner senior meals Watertown Area Transit, Inc. Watertown Box Corporation Willow Lake Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.-Norfolk

A Legacy to Inform and Protect

Local News

by: Jay Huizenga, Vice President and General Manager

Posted: / Updated:

As we close out 2019 I want to take this opportunity to thank our readers, viewers and marketing partners for your support this year.  Now entering our 67th year, the KELOLAND Media Group has always enjoyed and appreciated that loyalty and support.

As the region’s single largest media outlet for news, information and entertainment, we are thankful for the trust you have given us.  The way people consume news and entertainment continues to change.  We are there with you.  We strive to be the leading content provider, regardless of the platform you use.  As home to the area’s most-watched newscasts and the most-visited web site, we are continuing to grow thanks to you.  In fact, more people are choosing our news content, regardless of screen, than at any time in our history.

It is because of our award-winning investigative coverage, the number of local stories done each day, the unparalleled weather brand and our commitment to the community we like to call KELOLAND.  And while many are lamenting the news media is suffering from shrinking staffs, and organizations are forming to try to fill that gap, we have grown our news operation over the past few years.  With the exciting addition of KELOLAND.COM Originals, we are now providing long-form, digital-first content on our web site that has been well-received.

In a time where there are on-going attacks on journalism at a national level, KELOLAND Media Group is proud to stand with other local news organizations that try each day to provide meaningful local content and information.  It’s one of the reasons why this is such a great area to call home.

But, I am most proud of the KELOLAND Media Group and our staff that gives time, talents and treasure to support community events and organizations that help those in need.  Starting with our public service effort, Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND, we support organizations in our area with time to promote their causes, offer the talents of our staff who volunteer hundreds of hours each year for local causes and give financial support by our company to help organizations help those in need.

The mission statement of the KELOLAND Media Group is “to INFORM and PROTECT our COMMUNITIES through a LEGACY of LEADERSHIP.”  I want to thank all our supporters as we work to do that every day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests