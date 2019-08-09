A kind gesture and a free meal given to those still cleaning up in Burke

BURKE, S.D. (KELO) – As clean up continues today in Burke, volunteers are showing their support for the helpers and residents who are picking up the storm damage.

Friday, the Winner Regional Hospital and the Winner Trinity Lutheran Ladies put on a free meal for residents and volunteers in Burke.

“The donations have been humbling and overwhelming and we are so thankful for the help. We have had helpers from our local communities: Winner, Gregory, Colome, Dallas, Bonesteel, Fairfax, all the way up and down Highway 18,” Teri Schoenefeld, volunteer and meal co-coordinator said.

Volunteers of all ages, like Adisyn Indahl, were thanked for their generosity and hard work with a free meal.

“I think it’s really nice. People are pitching in to help when we need it. Shows their support and it’s really good,” Burke resident Adisyn Indahl said.

The meals weren’t limited to those who could make it to the fire hall, though.

“There are many people out working and so we have people out running on four by fours and four wheelers to come get the meals and water and take them out to the workers so that they don’t have to stop working,” Schoenefeld said.

Meals were also delivered to the elderly and people who are handicapped who couldn’t make it to the fire hall.

The gesture is just another example of the community being Burke strong.

“It’s very humbling to get all of the help from the surrounding communities. We try to help them in their time of need and this just happens to be our time of need. We are strong that way. We are Burke strong, we are South Dakota strong, they’re Nebraska strong. We’re all neighbors and we’re all a big family and we try to help each other out,” Schoenefeld said.

There’s also a GoFundMe page raising money for storm clean up. So far the GoFundMe page has reached more than twenty-six thousand dollars.