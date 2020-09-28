A ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’ demonstration in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sunday, a Justice for Breonna Taylor demonstration took place in downtown Sioux Falls. A grand jury declined to charge any officers for the fatal shooting of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman. The group started at Van Eps Park, walked through downtown and then ended back at the park along Minnesota Avenue.

“Today we’re going to protest for her and her lost life because her life matters just as much as all of ours do,” demonstrator Angelique Kiyombo said.

Chants rang out along Minnesota Avenue today.

“We’re Black people so, you know, this really affected us because it could’ve been a sister, a mother or even an uncle, an aunt. It could’ve been anyone,” demonstrator Tabitha Peter said.

Black Lives Matter signs were held as demonstrators marched through downtown Sioux Falls.

“Us speaking up about it and everyone all around the United States and all around the world speaking up about it really does make an impact,” Kiyomboo said.

Angelique Kiyombo and Tabitha Peter are both 17-year-old high school students, just two of the many young people who have contributed to the many demonstrations the country has seen in 2020.

“I feel like, especially now, most of us are just now beginning to vote. We now have a voice that we can voice our opinions and make sure that we’re heard and that what we’re saying is powerful,” Peter said.

While most people there showed support for Taylor, there were some counter-demonstrators at the event as well.

KELOLAND News spoke with brothers Cody and James Dossett, each from Sioux Falls.

“I don’t really think they know what they’re arguing about. Our stance is set in stone and we want Trump four more years. We don’t want Biden to be in office. All lives matter, as well as black ones,” Cody Dossett said.

Cody Dossett also talked about developments in other cities.

“I think it’s been very politicized, you know, all over the country in Seatlle, Portland, I mean, they can join peacefully and not raid stuff and threaten other people’s livelihoods,” he said.

The brothers weren’t alone- there were a few other counter-demonstrators at the event, too.