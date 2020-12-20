A joyful parade in Dell Rapids

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — People came out for a holiday horse parade in Dell Rapids on Sunday to spread joy to those in long-term care facilities.

Almost 30 people came out to ride horses by the Dells Nursing Home and Orchard Hills Assisted Living. Not only were residents inside able to enjoy the parade, but people outside the two facilities were able to do so, too.

“The people at the facilities, Orchard hills and the nursing home, they were so pumped about this,” organizer Deanne Wrage said. “It was just crazy. I just thought I would find a few people, and all of a sudden I have like 25-26 riders today. It was just crazy.”

