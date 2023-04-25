HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg city leaders estimate the town’s population is about 8,600 people right now, based on residential building activity.

They’re projecting the town, just south of Sioux Falls, could be home to 12,000 people by 2030.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Harrisburg is home to all sorts of businesses, but a hotel isn’t one of them.

A feasibility study on behalf of the Harrisburg Economic Development Corporation shows the town could support a hotel.

“The study basically came out that we would be able to do maybe a 60-70 room facility with a restaurant and maybe a pool area. We’ve talked about some conference rooms in that feasibility study also,” Harrisburg Economic Development Corporation executive director Lisa Zens said.

Right now, other communities in the area are filling the gap.

“With this Harrisburg will be able to hopefully service the people the people who come to town to enjoy what we currently offer whether that’s through sports or visiting family,” Harrisburg Economic Development Corporation board chair Adam Walsh said.

It would also help Katie Jones’ clients.

She and her husband own and operate The Meadow Barn at Country Orchards, a wedding and event space near Harrisburg.

“It would definitely ease a little bit of that worry for guests knowing that there is something here locally and they don’t have to arrange much else. I can give them that detail and that’s what they usually like to go with,” Jones said.

One of the next steps is reaching out to hotels.

“I think Harrisburg is ready for this growth opportunity,” Zens said.

There’s no estimation yet on when a hotel could be built in Harrisburg.

Other factors considered in the study included, market demand, site analysis, and community interviews.

The Harrisburg Economic Development Corporation will host an annual meeting on April 27th from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM at the Meadow Barn.

The meeting welcomes investors and community stakeholders to celebrate 2022 and share a vision for the future.

Participants can register online here.