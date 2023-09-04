Cooler By Midweek.

It will be another hot day across KELOLAND. Highs will reach the 90s and 100s. Western South Dakota will be slightly cooler as clouds increase ahead of a slight chance for rain this evening and tonight.

A couple of storms in western South Dakota will be strong to severe as the Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe weather into tonight. Damaging wind is the main threat.

Rain will move into central South Dakota late this evening and tonight, but it will not make it into eastern KELOLAND. Lows tonight will range from the 50s in western South Dakota to the 70s in the east.

With thicker clouds Tuesday, eastern KELOLAND will have a chance for rain. Highs will be cooler. Expect afternoon temperatures to range from the 60s in western South Dakota to near 90 in eastern KELOLAND.

With the rain to our east, cooler air will move in Wednesday. We’ll have 70s for highs, which will end up being slightly cooler than average.

Temperatures will slowly warm for the rest of the week with the next chance for rain on Sunday.