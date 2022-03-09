SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jackrabbits are back in the news, but we’re not talking about the ones decked out in blue and yellow.

An area west of the Sioux Falls airport is a hopping place when it comes to jackrabbits.

KELOLAND news captured the critters bouncing around early Wednesday morning, one of their more active times of the day.

Josh Delger with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks says the sight is unique.

“We don’t see them in this type of situation, we don’t see large concentrations of them like we used to in the past, so just to see this many running around, out and about is a cool opportunity,” SD Game, Fish & Parks wildlife supervisor Josh Delger said.

KELOLAND News also showed viewers the jackrabbits in the area last year, but this time around there appears to be even more.

“You’ve just got the right mix of habitat right here, right now,” Delger said.

While many people have been watching the Jackrabbits in action on the court lately, that’s not the only place you’ll see ears up.

“It’s very cool to see them. They’re a unique species, iconic to South Dakota for sure,” Delger said.

Delger says jackrabbits change color seasonally.

Here’s another fact about them: they’re not actually rabbits. They’re hares.