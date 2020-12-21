A holiday celebration for a one-year anniversary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Last week we told you how Christmas at the Cathedral is on the move this year taking their concert on tour.

Sunday they were at the St. Francis House. Guests there would normally be taken to the Cathedral to enjoy the concert in person, but because of the pandemic, it came to them. A Fazoli’s pasta meal was served to guests before they gathered to watch a pre-recorded Christmas at the Cathedral concert. Today was extra special for the St. Francis House, though. It has been exactly one year since their first night in a new building.

“It’s a very emotional time because when you look at this pandemic and there’s been so much uncertainty and so much sadness in our world, to know that thankfully we were in our new home, because we may have not existed if we wouldn’t have been in here. And to keep our guests safe, to keep my staff safe and healthy is a very precious thing that we’ve been able to do. So for us to be able to celebrate on our one year anniversary with the performance of ‘Christmas at the Cathedral: That’s My God,’ is just, it’s going to be very moving and to watch our guests see something so precious is very moving,” executive director of the St. Francis House Julie Becker said.

There is no live Christmas at the Cathedral this year, however you can watch the recorded concert on KELO-TV on Christmas night at 6:30 p.m. CST.