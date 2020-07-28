A ‘hip’ way to camp

DAVIS, S.D. (KELO) – A ‘hip’ form of camping is gaining popularity across the nation – even right here in South Dakota. Hipcamps are essentially makeshift campgrounds. Thousands of them can be found all across the U.S. Whether it be on a large nature preserve, or a small, local farm in South Dakota.

Two weeks into their camping trip, Alison Nijim and her family are looking to find solace.

“We needed a place to stay to break up the drive,” First Time Hipcamper Alison Nijim said.

They’ve decided to pull over for a night at Cinda Wilson’s Hip Camp in Davis, South Dakota.

“We’ve got about 7 campsites. We offer space in between. It’s kind of a prairie-type atmosphere out here,” Host of the Solace Farm’s Hipcamp Cinda Wilson said.

“Of course we’ve been trying to be careful because of the pandemic, so we appreciate the privacy and the space from others,” Nijim said.

“It’s just super peaceful here and it’s so lovely and there’s so much space,” Daughter Madeline said.

Hip Camps are hosted by anyone who wants to turn their land into a campground space, and each are unique to their area. Wilson has about 3 acres on her farm she rents out to traveling campers.

“We are a small hobby farm, so the kids get to experience the garden, they get to pick some fresh fruit and vegetables, experience the goats and the chickens,” Wilson said.

“Abbott and Costello are the best goats I’ve ever met. Peady is a very gentle and nice cat,” Nijim’s Son Enzo said.

Two of Nijim’s kids Enzo and Madeline also like to play on the merry-go-round and a see-saw. Wilson says she’s had guests from all over the U.S. stay at her farm. Not only does it provide unique perspectives from all over, but also an economic boost for her town.

“It has raised sales at the local businesses that are downtown and it’s generating tax money for our small town of 84 people as well,” Wilson said.

But the real value for Nijim comes from getting to spend quality time with her family.

“It’s just been really nice to be together since we’re usually so busy with schoolwork and just afternoon activities and stuff,” Madeline said.

“It’s just so peaceful here that I could stay here forever, If I could,” Enzo said.

You can visit the Hipcamp website to learn more about Solace Farms or if you’re interested in hosting one on your land.