A haunting hotel adventure

PIPESTONE, Minn. (KELO) — Do you believe in ghosts? If so, there might be an adventure waiting for you at an old hotel in southwest Minnesota.

It’s hard to miss the towering Calumet Inn standing in Pipestone, Minnesota’s downtown.

But David Meyer is interested in what’s happening inside the walls of the hotel.

“I was actually reading interviews and also documents online about how the Calumet Inn is haunted, and I was like ‘I want to go there,” Paranormal Investigators of Northern Minnesota Founder David Meyer said.

He’s the founder and lead investigator of the Paranormal Investigators of Northern Minnesota.

“This building has a lot of energy,” Meyer said.

“I really do think that there are spirits here,” Calumet Inn Owner Tammy Grubbs said.

Tammy Grubbs is the owner of the Calumet Inn.

She says guests have reported strange happenings in the hotel.

“I always feel like they really pick on the skeptics here, so if you’re a skeptic this is a good place to go,” Grubbs said.

Meyer took KELOLAND News on a ghost hunt in the hotel.

We went in to what’s known as Charlie’s room.

“Charlie, we are here to come in peace,” Meyer said.

Moments later, Meyer says he detected something over the radiowaves.

“Leave? Charlie, are you mad that we’re here?” Meyer said.

That was enough for us to step out of Charlie’s room.

While some may be skeptical, moments like that are exactly why Meyer and the rest of his paranormal investigators do this work.

“We want to show everybody that spirits do exist, and they should be treated with respect,” Meyer said.

There are activities happening at the hotel Friday and Saturday, including paranormal investigations.

You can find more information here.

The two-day event is a fundraiser for the Calumet Inn, which is temporarily closed for non-COVID related reasons.