A gun shot survivor’s story and the people he has to thank

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KELO) – A visit from law enforcement in the middle of the night is not what many people expect. For one KELOLAND family, the accident that lead to that visit did have a positive outcome but with a long road to recovery.

“Two years ago on January 26th, 2018, a sheriff came into my home and woke me up and told me that my son had been in a bad accident,” Sheri Hulbert, mother of gun shot survivor, Preston Hulbert, said.

Sheri Hulbert’s son, Preston Hulbert, had been accidentally shot in the head.

“It was nothing more than taking a look at a weapon and it was a sheer accident. Obviously no ill-intent or anything like that, but it was a situation where it happened and we need to do the best we could to save Preston,” first-responder with Lyon County ambulance, Rachel Langenhorst, said.

And both Sheri and Preston can’t thank them enough for the work they did to save him that day.

“If it weren’t for you guys, me, and a lot of other people wouldn’t be here,” gun shot survivor Preston Hulbert said.

“Because of what they do, my son is here. They are a very big part of his story,” Sheri Hulbert said.

The story of Preston Hulbert’s recovery all started with the first responders. They got him to Avera Mckennan hospital in Sioux Falls. His recovery eventually took him to several facilities in Nebraska. Now, he’s working on the rest of his story.

“His ultimate goal is to get back to school, he was going to school, he’s got one more year at Fort Dodge. We’re hoping to get that year done. He’ll be 23 next month, he’s still young,” Sheri Hulbert said.

But the Hulbert family couldn’t close the book just yet without saying thank you to those that were there at the beginning. Sunday, they celebrated with the Lyon County ambulance, who were first at the scene.

“I can’t put it in words to meet all the people that helped me get to where I am right now, be able to do this, you know,” Preston Hulbert said.

It means a lot to them as well. “That night walking in to that scene, this is not the outcome I would’ve ever anticipated having. It’s truly miraculous that he’s sitting here talking to all of us today,” Tami Vanhill, first-responder with Lyon County ambulance.

Sheri Hulbert said they also visited a couple of his first nurses as well.