A gumbo bowl of thanks from local Sioux Falls restaurant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls restaurant is ending the year by giving back to the community.

Until 6 6 p.m. Monday, (Dec. 27) Swamp Daddy’s is serving up a free bowl of gumbo at the downtown library.

Owner Del’Inkka Beaudion says the goal is to serve others and spread a little joy.

“Gumbo is sometimes looked at as the chicken soup of the South, some people may say. And I feel like specifically in the winter time right now this is a perfect opportunity for that, its a nice warm dish that everybody can enjoy,” Beaudion said.

This is the first gumbo feed the authentic Cajun restaurant has hosted. Beaudion said they plan to do more events like this in the future.