SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Landscape Garden Centers moved to its new location south of Sioux Falls late last year, and will open for the spring season next week. But, this growing business is in the market for more employees.

A soggy start to the day isn’t dampening spirits at Landscape Garden Centers.

“Very, very excited to get going and open up the doors and show off what we’ve been working on,” Landscape Garden Centers Owner Erik Helland said.

The new 11-acre site south of Sioux Falls will open to the public on April 1st. Owner Erik Helland says staff is currently sorting and pricing product, which is hands-on work.

“We’re growing plants so we’re constantly maintaining plants on a daily basis and potting and re-potting and planting and there’s just a lot of exciting things that are going on, making this place, getting it ready,” Helland said.

Landscape Garden Centers is also looking to hire more employees. Finding ones with a green thumb is especially tough.

“It is an interesting job market currently, post-COVID and then the boom of population here in Sioux Falls and also the market, everybody is looking for good help,” Chief People Officer Lucinda Noronha said.

The number of workers more than doubles from winter to spring, with a staff approaching 90 employees.

“Now what we’re looking for is around that 10 to 15 people to help fill in those little gaps and to help support our existing great staff,” Helland said.

“90% of what we’re looking for is outdoor work. We do have some greenhouse, garden center positions available in the retail, greenhouse, and the nursery side of things, as well as looking for people to join our landscape teams as well as our services teams,” Noronha said.

Helland credits his current team with making this new complex a reality.

“I know we have the best staff because what we’ve been able to accomplish over the past two to three years of getting from point A to point B to our new site, it’s been amazing,” Helland said.

The Hiring Open House is Wednesday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Landscape Garden Centers’ new location on 271st Street. The grand opening is set for April 1st at 9:00 a.m.