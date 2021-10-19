A ghost named “White?” The haunted history of the old courthouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime landmark in downtown Sioux Falls is a favorite destination for ghost hunters and fans of the paranormal.

The 130-year-old building which houses the Old Courthouse Museum has gained a spine-tingling reputation as one of the most haunted locations in South Dakota.

One ghost could be named “Whitey” or “White,” a museum official said.

Whether it’s “Whitey,” or “White,” the Old Courthouse Museum certainly has a colorful history shading its paranormal past. We’ll explore some of the museum’s ghost stories, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10.

