SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nonprofit in Sioux Falls is using a garage sale to help further its mission.

Toy Lending Library Executive Director Anelis Coscioni is preparing to host a garage sale.

“House items, we have beautiful chairs, we have tools, we have clothing, and we do have tons of toys,” Toy Lending Library Executive Director Anelis Coscioni said.

It’s a free-will donation sale, with proceeds benefiting the Toy Lending Library and its 16 locations.

“It helps us buy more toys for the toy boxes, help us create more toy boxes and help us help more children that have access to this high quality educational toys that they can borrow, take home and play, bring them back and get more,” Coscioni said.

“The Toy Lending Library is an absolutely amazing program,” Sioux Falls resident Rachelle Robinson said.

Robinson and her daughters are donating toys and their time for the sale, and what mom says is a worthy cause.

“Allows families to check out different varieties of toys that maybe you don’t have access to or for my girls it’s really neat to be able to just try different toys,” Robinson said.

In addition to selling items, the organization will be accepting donations of toys and books, helping build on its more than 1,200 toy boxes.

“Anelis said ‘get busy’ so that’s exactly what I did and I’ve run us down out of toys and boxes twice now,” Toy Lending Library employee Greg Woods said.

Woods says he’s a toy curator, repairing and assembling toy boxes.

“Work up in your head what the kids are going to play, how much fun you’re going to have, I get to bring my granddaughter to the Toy Lending Library on occasion. She helps out and plays with toys and meets all the kids. It’s good, all around fun,” Woods said.

Woods hopes to hit 1,500 toy boxes by the end of the year, and it starts with Saturday’s event.

“Anything that’s donated helps us, there’s not a goal, anything helps, anything is more than what we have right now,” Coscioni said.

The garage sale for the Toy Lending Library is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3114 S. Summit Ave. in Sioux Falls.